The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-6, 1-0 OVC) welcome in the Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) after victories in seven straight home games. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the SIU-Edwardsville vs. Western Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SIU-Edwardsville Moneyline Western Illinois Moneyline

Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Trends

Western Illinois has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Leathernecks have covered the spread once when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

SIU-Edwardsville has compiled a 7-3-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Cougars and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

