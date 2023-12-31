Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 31
Sunday's game that pits the Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-2) against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-11) at Sam M. Vadalabene Center has a projected final score of 77-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Illinois, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on December 31.
The Leathernecks' last contest on Thursday ended in a 116-55 victory over Cornell (IA).
Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Western Illinois 77, SIU-Edwardsville 71
Western Illinois Schedule Analysis
- Against the Saint Thomas Tommies on December 2, the Leathernecks secured their signature win of the season, an 82-78 home victory.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Cougars are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most losses.
Western Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins
- 82-78 at home over St. Thomas (No. 200) on December 2
- 95-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 254) on November 12
- 78-75 at home over Omaha (No. 321) on December 5
- 76-54 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 332) on November 18
- 86-72 at home over Chicago State (No. 356) on November 28
Western Illinois Leaders
- Raegan McCowan: 18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Addi Brownfield: 11.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)
- Anna Deets: 14.3 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58)
- Mallory McDermott: 11.8 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 47.3 3PT% (26-for-55)
- Alissa Dins: 3.2 PTS, 38.9 FG%
Western Illinois Performance Insights
- The Leathernecks outscore opponents by 21.7 points per game (posting 82.5 points per game, 20th in college basketball, and conceding 60.8 per outing, 112th in college basketball) and have a +238 scoring differential.
