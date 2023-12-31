Sunday's game that pits the Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-2) against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-11) at Sam M. Vadalabene Center has a projected final score of 77-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Illinois, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on December 31.

The Leathernecks' last contest on Thursday ended in a 116-55 victory over Cornell (IA).

Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Illinois 77, SIU-Edwardsville 71

Other OVC Predictions

Western Illinois Schedule Analysis

Against the Saint Thomas Tommies on December 2, the Leathernecks secured their signature win of the season, an 82-78 home victory.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Cougars are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most losses.

Western Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

82-78 at home over St. Thomas (No. 200) on December 2

95-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 254) on November 12

78-75 at home over Omaha (No. 321) on December 5

76-54 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 332) on November 18

86-72 at home over Chicago State (No. 356) on November 28

Western Illinois Leaders

Raegan McCowan: 18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Addi Brownfield: 11.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

11.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27) Anna Deets: 14.3 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58)

14.3 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58) Mallory McDermott: 11.8 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 47.3 3PT% (26-for-55)

11.8 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 47.3 3PT% (26-for-55) Alissa Dins: 3.2 PTS, 38.9 FG%

Western Illinois Performance Insights

The Leathernecks outscore opponents by 21.7 points per game (posting 82.5 points per game, 20th in college basketball, and conceding 60.8 per outing, 112th in college basketball) and have a +238 scoring differential.

