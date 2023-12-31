Sunday's OVC schedule includes the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-9) meeting the Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-2) at 2:00 PM ET.

Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Western Illinois Players to Watch

Raegan McCowan: 17.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Addi Brownfield: 11.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Anna Deets: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Alissa Dins: 3.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

3.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Mallory McDermott: 10.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

KK Rodriguez: 22.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

22.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Macy Silvey: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivia Clayton: 5.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

5.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Ava Stoller: 8.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Sofie Lowis: 9.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

