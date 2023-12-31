Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's OVC schedule includes the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-9) meeting the Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-2) at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Illinois Players to Watch
- Raegan McCowan: 17.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Addi Brownfield: 11.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Anna Deets: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alissa Dins: 3.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mallory McDermott: 10.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- KK Rodriguez: 22.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Macy Silvey: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivia Clayton: 5.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Ava Stoller: 8.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sofie Lowis: 9.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.