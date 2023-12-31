The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-6, 1-0 OVC) are favored (by 5.5 points) to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 133.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Edwardsville, Illinois

Edwardsville, Illinois Venue: Sam M. Vadalabene Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under SIU-Edwardsville -5.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Leathernecks Betting Records & Stats

Western Illinois has played six games this season that finished with a point total above 133.5 points.

Western Illinois' average game total this season has been 139, 5.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Western Illinois is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

SIU-Edwardsville's .727 ATS win percentage (8-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than Western Illinois' .444 mark (4-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SIU-Edwardsville 7 63.6% 71.9 143.8 68.7 135.8 138.4 Western Illinois 6 66.7% 71.9 143.8 67.1 135.8 141.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Western Illinois Insights & Trends

The Cougars' record against the spread in OVC games last year was 7-13-0.

The Leathernecks score an average of 71.9 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 68.7 the Cougars allow to opponents.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SIU-Edwardsville 8-3-0 4-0 6-5-0 Western Illinois 4-5-0 1-3 2-7-0

Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Home/Away Splits

SIU-Edwardsville Western Illinois 6-0 Home Record 5-1 0-6 Away Record 2-5 3-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 83.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.7 61 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.1 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.