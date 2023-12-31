The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-11) face the Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-2) on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET in OVC action.

Western Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Scoring Comparison

The Leathernecks average just 4.4 more points per game (82.5) than the Cougars give up (78.1).

When it scores more than 78.1 points, Western Illinois is 7-0.

SIU-Edwardsville has a 2-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 82.5 points.

The Cougars put up 72.8 points per game, 12 more points than the 60.8 the Leathernecks give up.

SIU-Edwardsville has a 3-7 record when scoring more than 60.8 points.

Western Illinois is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.

The Cougars are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, 3.4% higher than the Leathernecks allow to opponents (38%).

The Leathernecks shoot 47% from the field, 3% higher than the Cougars concede.

Western Illinois Leaders

Raegan McCowan: 18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Addi Brownfield: 11 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

11 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27) Anna Deets: 14.3 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58)

14.3 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58) Mallory McDermott: 11.8 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 47.3 3PT% (26-for-55)

11.8 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 47.3 3PT% (26-for-55) Alissa Dins: 3.2 PTS, 38.9 FG%

Western Illinois Schedule