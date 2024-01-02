On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the Philadelphia 76ers (22-10) square off against the Chicago Bulls (15-19) at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, and NBCS-CHI.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. 76ers matchup in this article.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, and NBCS-CHI

NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, and NBCS-CHI Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Bulls vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info

Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers' +322 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 121.0 points per game (fifth in the NBA) while giving up 110.9 per outing (sixth in the league).

The Bulls have a -73 scoring differential, falling short by 2.1 points per game. They're putting up 109.9 points per game, 28th in the league, and are giving up 112.0 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 230.9 points per game, 6.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 222.9 points per game combined, 1.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Philadelphia has compiled a 22-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Chicago is 17-17-0 ATS this season.

Bulls and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +25000 +12500 - 76ers +1400 +650 -

