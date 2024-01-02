Carroll County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Carroll County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carroll County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eastland High School at Chadwick-Milledgeville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Milledgeville, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Dubuque High School at West Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Savanna, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School at Iroquois West High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Gilman, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.