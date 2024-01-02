We have high school basketball competition in Carroll County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Carroll County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Eastland High School at Chadwick-Milledgeville High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 2

5:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Milledgeville, IL

Milledgeville, IL Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini

Northwest Upstate Illini How to Stream: Watch Here

East Dubuque High School at West Carroll High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 2

7:15 PM CT on January 2 Location: Savanna, IL

Savanna, IL Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini

Northwest Upstate Illini How to Stream: Watch Here

Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School at Iroquois West High School