Tuesday's contest between the Kansas State Wildcats (9-3) and the Chicago State Cougars (7-12) at Bramlage Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-64 and heavily favors Kansas State to come out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 2.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago State vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chicago State vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 78, Chicago State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Chicago State vs. Kansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas State (-13.9)

Kansas State (-13.9) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

Kansas State is 6-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Chicago State's 8-10-0 ATS record. The Wildcats are 5-6-0 and the Cougars are 8-10-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars are being outscored by 6.2 points per game, with a -118 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.4 points per game (345th in college basketball), and give up 70.6 per contest (166th in college basketball).

Chicago State loses the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. It collects 31.9 rebounds per game, 347th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.2.

Chicago State connects on 5.4 three-pointers per game (330th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6. It shoots 27.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.7%.

Chicago State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Cougars commit 13.1 per game (286th in college basketball) and force 14.1 (54th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.