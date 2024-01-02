The Chicago State Cougars (7-12) travel to face the Kansas State Wildcats (9-3) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas State vs. Chicago State matchup.

Chicago State vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline

Chicago State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Chicago State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 12 times.

The Cougars have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 19-point underdogs.

Kansas State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.