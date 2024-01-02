Coby White will hope to make a difference for the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 30, White posted 20 points and eight rebounds in a 105-92 win versus the 76ers.

In this article, we look at White's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 17.7 21.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 6.1 Assists 4.5 4.8 5.9 PRA -- 26.8 33 PR -- 22 27.1 3PM 2.5 2.9 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of White's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Coby White Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 16.0% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.3 per contest.

He's taken 7.3 threes per game, or 22.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bulls rank 10th in possessions per game with 99.3. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.6 possessions per contest.

The 76ers allow 110.9 points per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

Allowing 42.8 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 25.6 assists per game, the 76ers are the 10th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers are fourth in the NBA, giving up 11.2 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Coby White vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/30/2023 40 20 8 2 1 0 0 12/18/2023 40 24 8 9 2 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.