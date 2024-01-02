Tuesday's game between the No. 5 UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) and the DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-63 and heavily favors UConn to come out on top. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on January 2.

There is no line set for the game.

DePaul vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

DePaul vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 82, DePaul 63

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: UConn (-19.1)

UConn (-19.1) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

UConn has compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season, while DePaul is 4-7-0. The Huskies have a 6-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Blue Demons have a record of 4-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons put up 66.9 points per game (331st in college basketball) while giving up 75.4 per outing (283rd in college basketball). They have a -102 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

DePaul comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.9 boards. It collects 31.3 rebounds per game (350th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.2.

DePaul makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (244th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 35% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.5%.

DePaul loses the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 13.3 (298th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.7.

