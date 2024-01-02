DePaul vs. UConn January 2 Tickets & Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East) face a fellow Big East team, the UConn Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big East), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET and is available via Fox Sports 1.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
DePaul vs. UConn Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other DePaul Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
DePaul Players to Watch
- Chico Carter Jr.: 14 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jeremiah Oden: 13 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elijah Fisher: 9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Da'Sean Nelson: 9.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- K.T. Raimey: 7.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UConn Players to Watch
- Tristen Newton: 16.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Donovan Clingan: 13.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2 BLK
- Alex Karaban: 14.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK
- Cam Spencer: 14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hassan Diarra: 5.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
DePaul vs. UConn Stat Comparison
|UConn Rank
|UConn AVG
|DePaul AVG
|DePaul Rank
|28th
|84.2
|Points Scored
|68.5
|299th
|39th
|64.2
|Points Allowed
|76.3
|302nd
|61st
|39.8
|Rebounds
|31.7
|346th
|63rd
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|5.5
|358th
|102nd
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.1
|212th
|18th
|18.2
|Assists
|14.2
|137th
|36th
|9.6
|Turnovers
|13.8
|317th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.