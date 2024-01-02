The DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East) face a fellow Big East team, the UConn Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big East), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET and is available via Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. UConn Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

DePaul Players to Watch

Chico Carter Jr.: 14 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

14 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jeremiah Oden: 13 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

13 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Elijah Fisher: 9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Da'Sean Nelson: 9.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK K.T. Raimey: 7.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

UConn Players to Watch

Tristen Newton: 16.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Donovan Clingan: 13.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2 BLK

13.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2 BLK Alex Karaban: 14.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK Cam Spencer: 14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Hassan Diarra: 5.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

DePaul vs. UConn Stat Comparison

UConn Rank UConn AVG DePaul AVG DePaul Rank 28th 84.2 Points Scored 68.5 299th 39th 64.2 Points Allowed 76.3 302nd 61st 39.8 Rebounds 31.7 346th 63rd 10.8 Off. Rebounds 5.5 358th 102nd 8.3 3pt Made 7.1 212th 18th 18.2 Assists 14.2 137th 36th 9.6 Turnovers 13.8 317th

