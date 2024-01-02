The No. 5 UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) are heavy favorites (-24.5) as they attempt to build on an eight-game home win streak when they square off against the DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

DePaul vs. UConn Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -24.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Demons Betting Records & Stats

DePaul's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 139.5 points in six of 11 outings.

DePaul's games this year have had a 142.3-point total on average, 2.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

DePaul has a 4-7-0 record against the spread this year.

DePaul (4-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 58.3% of the time, 21.9% less often than UConn (7-5-0) this season.

DePaul vs. UConn Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 8 66.7% 83 149.9 64.2 139.6 147.3 DePaul 6 54.5% 66.9 149.9 75.4 139.6 144.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional DePaul Insights & Trends

The Huskies' record against the spread in Big East play last season was 10-8-0.

The Blue Demons put up only 2.7 more points per game (66.9) than the Huskies give up (64.2).

DePaul has put together a 3-4 ATS record and a 3-5 overall record in games it scores more than 64.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

DePaul vs. UConn Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 7-5-0 3-3 6-6-0 DePaul 4-7-0 0-0 4-7-0

DePaul vs. UConn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UConn DePaul 15-2 Home Record 7-8 5-5 Away Record 2-12 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.