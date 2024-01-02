Tuesday's contest that pits the No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) against the Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at State Farm Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-66 in favor of Illinois, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on January 2.

The game has no set line.

Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 77, Northwestern 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Northwestern

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois (-11.1)

Illinois (-11.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

Illinois' record against the spread this season is 5-5-0, and Northwestern's is 5-7-0. The Fighting Illini have a 4-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Wildcats have a record of 5-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini are outscoring opponents by 17.4 points per game with a +209 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.9 points per game (38th in college basketball) and give up 65.5 per contest (58th in college basketball).

Illinois wins the rebound battle by 12.7 boards on average. It collects 46.1 rebounds per game, which ranks first in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.4 per contest.

Illinois connects on 2.9 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.9 (63rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.

The Fighting Illini average 100.7 points per 100 possessions (65th in college basketball), while allowing 79.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in college basketball).

Illinois has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (220th in college basketball play), three more than the 9.2 it forces on average (350th in college basketball).

