Illinois vs. Northwestern: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 2
Two streaking squads meet when the Illinois Fighting Illini (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Fighting Illini are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, who have won three in a row.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Illinois vs. Northwestern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Illinois vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Illinois Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Illinois (-6.5)
|143.5
|-260
|+210
Illinois vs. Northwestern Betting Trends
- Illinois is 7-4-1 ATS this season.
- In the Fighting Illini's 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
- Northwestern has compiled a 5-6-1 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Wildcats' 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
Illinois Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Oddsmakers rate Illinois considerably lower (21st-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (eighth-best).
- Sportsbooks have made the Fighting Illini's national championship odds the same now (+5000) compared to the start of the season (+5000).
- Illinois' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.
