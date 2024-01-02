The Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC) will be trying to extend a nine-game home winning run when squaring off against the Illinois State Redbirds (8-5, 2-0 MVC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Knapp Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Drake vs. Illinois State matchup.

Illinois State vs. Drake Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Illinois State vs. Drake Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Drake Moneyline Illinois State Moneyline FanDuel Drake (-12.5) 137.5 -900 +590

Illinois State vs. Drake Betting Trends

Illinois State has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.

The Redbirds have been an underdog by 13 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Drake is 5-7-0 ATS this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 12 times this season.

