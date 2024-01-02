Illinois State vs. Drake January 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Drake Bulldogs (11-1, 2-0 MVC) face the Illinois State Redbirds (7-4, 2-0 MVC) in a clash of MVC squads at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.
Illinois State vs. Drake Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Myles Foster: 9.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dalton Banks: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darius Burford: 12.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Malachi Poindexter: 7.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kendall Lewis: 7.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Drake Players to Watch
- Tucker DeVries: 19.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Darnell Brodie: 11.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kevin Overton: 13.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Atin Wright: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Conor Enright: 7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Illinois State vs. Drake Stat Comparison
|Drake Rank
|Drake AVG
|Illinois State AVG
|Illinois State Rank
|93rd
|78.8
|Points Scored
|67.0
|318th
|68th
|65.9
|Points Allowed
|65.5
|57th
|250th
|34.9
|Rebounds
|37.5
|148th
|290th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|203rd
|94th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|6.2
|291st
|52nd
|16.3
|Assists
|11.4
|308th
|12th
|8.8
|Turnovers
|13.1
|286th
