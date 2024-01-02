Tuesday's Big Ten slate includes the Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) against the Northwestern Wildcats (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten), at 9:00 PM ET on BTN.

Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Illinois Players to Watch

Terrence Shannon Jr.: 20.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

20.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Marcus Domask: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Quincy Guerrier: 8.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Ty Rodgers: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Luke Goode: 7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northwestern Players to Watch

Brooks Barnhizer: 13.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Boo Buie: 18.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Ryan Langborg: 12.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Ty Berry: 9.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Matthew Nicholson: 4.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

Illinois vs. Northwestern Stat Comparison

Illinois Rank Illinois AVG Northwestern AVG Northwestern Rank 85th 79.4 Points Scored 72.8 239th 39th 64.2 Points Allowed 63.1 26th 5th 44.8 Rebounds 31.7 346th 74th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 7.7 286th 102nd 8.3 3pt Made 7.6 170th 285th 12.0 Assists 16.5 45th 220th 12.3 Turnovers 8.1 2nd

