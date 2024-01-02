Illinois vs. Northwestern January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's Big Ten slate includes the Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) against the Northwestern Wildcats (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten), at 9:00 PM ET on BTN.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Illinois Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Terrence Shannon Jr.: 20.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Marcus Domask: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quincy Guerrier: 8.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ty Rodgers: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Luke Goode: 7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Brooks Barnhizer: 13.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Boo Buie: 18.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ryan Langborg: 12.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ty Berry: 9.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Matthew Nicholson: 4.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Illinois vs. Northwestern Stat Comparison
|Illinois Rank
|Illinois AVG
|Northwestern AVG
|Northwestern Rank
|85th
|79.4
|Points Scored
|72.8
|239th
|39th
|64.2
|Points Allowed
|63.1
|26th
|5th
|44.8
|Rebounds
|31.7
|346th
|74th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|286th
|102nd
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.6
|170th
|285th
|12.0
|Assists
|16.5
|45th
|220th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|8.1
|2nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.