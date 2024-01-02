The No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten), who have won three straight as well. The Wildcats are underdogs by 5.5 points in the contest, which starts at 9:00 PM ET (on Big Ten Network) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The over/under is 143.5 for the matchup.

Illinois vs. Northwestern Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois -5.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

In five games this season, Illinois and its opponents have gone over 143.5 total points.

Illinois' outings this year have an average point total of 148.4, 4.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Fighting Illini are 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

Illinois has had more success against the spread than Northwestern this year, recording an ATS record of 5-5-0, as opposed to the 5-7-0 mark of Northwestern.

Illinois vs. Northwestern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 5 50% 82.9 155.8 65.5 128.6 146.1 Northwestern 4 33.3% 72.9 155.8 63.1 128.6 135.4

Additional Illinois Insights & Trends

Illinois went 10-10-0 ATS in conference games last season.

The Fighting Illini record 82.9 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats give up.

Illinois has a 5-5 record against the spread and a 10-2 record overall when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Illinois vs. Northwestern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 5-5-0 4-3 4-6-0 Northwestern 5-7-0 1-0 5-7-0

Illinois vs. Northwestern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Northwestern 15-2 Home Record 13-5 3-7 Away Record 7-4 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.2 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-12-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.