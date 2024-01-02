Madison County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Madison County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Metro-East Lutheran High School at Jersey Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Jerseyville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Highland, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valmeyer High School at Father McGivney Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Glen Carbon, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
