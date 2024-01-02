Menard County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Menard County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Menard County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenview High School at Astoria High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Astoria, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.