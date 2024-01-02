Tuesday's MAC slate will see the Akron Zips (8-4, 0-0 MAC) face the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6, 0-0 MAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Akron vs. Northern Illinois matchup.

Northern Illinois vs. Akron Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Illinois vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Akron Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline

Northern Illinois vs. Akron Betting Trends

Northern Illinois has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Huskies have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Akron is 4-6-1 ATS this season.

The Zips and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 11 times this season.

