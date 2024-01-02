Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-4, 0-0 MAC) meeting the Akron Zips (7-3, 0-0 MAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Illinois vs. Akron Game Information

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

  • David Coit: 17.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zarigue Nutter: 16.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Xavier Amos: 12.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Yanic Konan Niederhauser: 8.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Philmon Gebrewhit: 10 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Akron Players to Watch

  • Enrique Freeman: 17.8 PTS, 12.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Nate Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Sammy Hunter: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mikal Dawson: 8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Greg Tribble: 8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Northern Illinois vs. Akron Stat Comparison

Northern Illinois Rank Northern Illinois AVG Akron AVG Akron Rank
49th 82.2 Points Scored 76.7 141st
300th 76.2 Points Allowed 64.5 42nd
99th 38.5 Rebounds 36.6 186th
142nd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.7 136th
203rd 7.2 3pt Made 9.9 26th
285th 12 Assists 15.5 75th
202nd 12.1 Turnovers 12.7 251st

