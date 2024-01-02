The Illinois Fighting Illini (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) carry a three-game winning streak into a home contest against the Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten), winners of three straight as well. It begins at 9:00 PM ET (on BTN) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois vs. Northwestern matchup.

Northwestern vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Illinois Moneyline Northwestern Moneyline FanDuel Illinois (-6.5) 143.5 -260 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northwestern vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Northwestern has put together a 5-6-1 record against the spread this season.

Illinois is 7-4-1 ATS this season.

A total of five out of the Fighting Illini's 12 games this season have gone over the point total.

Northwestern Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +14000

+14000 The Wildcats were +20000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +14000, which is the 14th-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Northwestern has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.