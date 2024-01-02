Tuesday's game between the Penn State Lady Lions (9-4) and the Northwestern Wildcats (6-7) at Bryce Jordan Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-67 and heavily favors Penn State to secure the victory. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on January 2.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 77-70 victory against Rutgers in their most recent game on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northwestern vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Penn State 86, Northwestern 67

Northwestern Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Wildcats defeated the Temple Owls 72-68 on December 21.

The Wildcats have three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Northwestern is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 41st-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northwestern 2023-24 Best Wins

72-68 on the road over Temple (No. 116) on December 21

92-86 at home over UIC (No. 126) on November 9

77-70 at home over Rutgers (No. 151) on December 30

76-68 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 304) on November 19

86-66 at home over Bradley (No. 313) on December 17

Northwestern Leaders

Melannie Daley: 13.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.3 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

13.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.3 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Caileigh Walsh: 12.7 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

12.7 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Caroline Lau: 7.3 PTS, 6.4 AST, 36.3 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

7.3 PTS, 6.4 AST, 36.3 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Paige Mott: 8.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 52.2 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 52.2 FG% Hailey Weaver: 10.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.2 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (16-for-39)

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats' -122 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.5 points per game (129th in college basketball) while giving up 78.9 per contest (347th in college basketball).

At home, the Wildcats average 77.7 points per game. Away, they score 61.8.

Northwestern concedes 73.4 points per game at home, and 84.8 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.