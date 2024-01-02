Northwestern vs. Illinois: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 2
Two hot teams hit the court when the No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Fighting Illini are 5.5-point favorites and put their three-game win streak on the line against the Wildcats, winners of three straight. The matchup has an over/under set at 143.5 points.
Northwestern vs. Illinois Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Illinois
|-5.5
|143.5
Wildcats Betting Records & Stats
- Northwestern has combined with its opponent to score more than 143.5 points in four of 12 games this season.
- Northwestern has a 136.0-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 7.5 fewer points than this game's total.
- Northwestern is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.
- Illinois has covered the spread more often than Northwestern this year, tallying an ATS record of 5-5-0, as opposed to the 5-7-0 record of Northwestern.
Northwestern vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 143.5
|% of Games Over 143.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Illinois
|5
|50%
|82.9
|155.8
|65.5
|128.6
|146.1
|Northwestern
|4
|33.3%
|72.9
|155.8
|63.1
|128.6
|135.4
Additional Northwestern Insights & Trends
- Against the spread in Big Ten play, the Fighting Illini were 10-10-0 last season.
- The Wildcats' 72.9 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 65.5 the Fighting Illini give up.
- When it scores more than 65.5 points, Northwestern is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
Northwestern vs. Illinois Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Illinois
|5-5-0
|4-3
|4-6-0
|Northwestern
|5-7-0
|1-0
|5-7-0
Northwestern vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Illinois
|Northwestern
|15-2
|Home Record
|13-5
|3-7
|Away Record
|7-4
|8-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-8-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-3-0
|77.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.2
|70.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.5
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-12-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
