Rock Island County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Rock Island County, Illinois today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Rock Island County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Peoria High School at Rock Island High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Rock Island, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
