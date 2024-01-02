Tuesday's contest at Banterra Center has the Southern Illinois Salukis (9-4, 1-1 MVC) taking on the Belmont Bruins (9-4, 2-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-69 victory, as our model heavily favors Southern Illinois.

Southern Illinois vs. Belmont Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Banterra Center

Southern Illinois vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 80, Belmont 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Illinois vs. Belmont

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Illinois (-10.8)

Southern Illinois (-10.8) Computer Predicted Total: 149.7

Southern Illinois Performance Insights

The Salukis have a +156 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.0 points per game. They're putting up 75.5 points per game to rank 172nd in college basketball and are giving up 63.5 per outing to rank 30th in college basketball.

Southern Illinois is 317th in college basketball at 33.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.8 its opponents average.

Southern Illinois hits 8.6 three-pointers per game (83rd in college basketball) while shooting 39.4% from deep (12th in college basketball). It is making 3.8 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 4.8 per game while shooting 27.7%.

The Salukis' 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 38th in college basketball, and the 86.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 101st in college basketball.

Southern Illinois and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Salukis commit 10.2 per game (56th in college basketball) and force 11.1 (267th in college basketball action).

