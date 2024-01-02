The Southern Illinois Salukis (9-4, 1-1 MVC) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Belmont Bruins (9-4, 2-0 MVC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Banterra Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern Illinois vs. Belmont matchup.

Southern Illinois vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Illinois vs. Belmont Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Illinois Moneyline Belmont Moneyline FanDuel Southern Illinois (-6.5) 145.5 -260 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southern Illinois vs. Belmont Betting Trends

Southern Illinois has covered nine times in 12 games with a spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Salukis' 12 games have gone over the point total.

Belmont has covered four times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this year, six out of the Bruins' 12 games with an over/under have hit the over.

