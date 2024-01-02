Tuesday's contest between the UIC Flames (7-6, 0-2 MVC) and Murray State Racers (4-9, 1-1 MVC) matching up at CFSB Center has a projected final score of 70-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UIC, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on January 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

UIC vs. Murray State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Murray, Kentucky Venue: CFSB Center

UIC vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 70, Murray State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UIC vs. Murray State

Computer Predicted Spread: UIC (-2.8)

UIC (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.0

Murray State has a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season compared to UIC, who is 7-3-0 ATS. The Racers have a 7-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Flames have a record of 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Murray State is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its last 10 contests, while UIC has gone 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

UIC Performance Insights

The Flames outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (posting 71 points per game, 274th in college basketball, and allowing 62.8 per contest, 19th in college basketball) and have a +106 scoring differential.

UIC ranks 177th in the country at 36.7 rebounds per game. That's 1.5 more than the 35.2 its opponents average.

UIC hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (72nd in college basketball) while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc (37th in college basketball). It is making 4.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 4.6 per game at 24.6%.

UIC has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (238th in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (244th in college basketball).

