The UIC Flames (7-6, 0-2 MVC) battle a fellow MVC opponent, the Murray State Racers (4-9, 1-1 MVC), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at CFSB Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Murray State vs. UIC matchup in this article.

UIC vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UIC vs. Murray State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Murray State Moneyline UIC Moneyline

UIC vs. Murray State Betting Trends

UIC has compiled an 8-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Flames have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season.

Murray State is 4-8-0 ATS this season.

In the Racers' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.