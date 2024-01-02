UIC vs. Murray State January 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Murray State Racers (3-8, 1-1 MVC) face the UIC Flames (7-4, 0-1 MVC) in a clash of MVC teams at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UIC vs. Murray State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UIC Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UIC Players to Watch
- Toby Okani: 13.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Isaiah Rivera: 14.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Christian Jones: 9.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Filip: 7.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ethan Pickett: 6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Murray State Players to Watch
- Jacobi Wood: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rob Perry: 15 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Ellington: 10.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Brian Moore Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Quincy Anderson: 9.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UIC vs. Murray State Stat Comparison
|Murray State Rank
|Murray State AVG
|UIC AVG
|UIC Rank
|255th
|71.8
|Points Scored
|73.4
|227th
|214th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|62.5
|18th
|303rd
|33.4
|Rebounds
|37
|169th
|230th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|279th
|178th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|9.2
|53rd
|222nd
|12.9
|Assists
|15.6
|73rd
|12th
|8.8
|Turnovers
|13
|276th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.