UIC vs. Murray State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 2
The Murray State Racers (4-9, 1-1 MVC) are at home in MVC play against the UIC Flames (7-6, 0-2 MVC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Racers are 2.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup's over/under is set at 138.5.
UIC vs. Murray State Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Murray, Kentucky
- Venue: CFSB Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Murray State
|-2.5
|138.5
Flames Betting Records & Stats
- UIC has combined with its opponent to score more than 138.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- The average over/under for UIC's outings this season is 133.8, 4.7 fewer points than this game's point total.
- UIC has a 7-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- UIC's .700 ATS win percentage (7-3-0 ATS record) is higher than Murray State's .333 mark (4-8-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.
UIC vs. Murray State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 138.5
|% of Games Over 138.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Murray State
|8
|66.7%
|71.5
|142.5
|72.2
|135
|142
|UIC
|4
|40%
|71
|142.5
|62.8
|135
|139.8
Additional UIC Insights & Trends
- Against the spread in MVC play, the Racers were 10-12-0 last year.
- The Flames put up an average of 71 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 72.2 the Racers give up to opponents.
- UIC has put together a 3-0 ATS record and a 4-0 overall record in games it scores more than 72.2 points.
UIC vs. Murray State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Murray State
|4-8-0
|1-3
|7-5-0
|UIC
|7-3-0
|3-0
|4-6-0
UIC vs. Murray State Home/Away Splits
|Murray State
|UIC
|4-3
|Home Record
|3-3
|0-4
|Away Record
|2-2
|2-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|2-3-0
|1-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-0-0
|74.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.7
|67
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|58.8
|4-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-2-0
|2-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|0-3-0
