The Murray State Racers (4-9, 1-1 MVC) are at home in MVC play against the UIC Flames (7-6, 0-2 MVC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Racers are 2.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup's over/under is set at 138.5.

UIC vs. Murray State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: CFSB Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Murray State -2.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flames Betting Records & Stats

UIC has combined with its opponent to score more than 138.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

The average over/under for UIC's outings this season is 133.8, 4.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

UIC has a 7-3-0 record against the spread this year.

UIC's .700 ATS win percentage (7-3-0 ATS record) is higher than Murray State's .333 mark (4-8-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

UIC vs. Murray State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Murray State 8 66.7% 71.5 142.5 72.2 135 142 UIC 4 40% 71 142.5 62.8 135 139.8

Additional UIC Insights & Trends

Against the spread in MVC play, the Racers were 10-12-0 last year.

The Flames put up an average of 71 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 72.2 the Racers give up to opponents.

UIC has put together a 3-0 ATS record and a 4-0 overall record in games it scores more than 72.2 points.

UIC vs. Murray State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Murray State 4-8-0 1-3 7-5-0 UIC 7-3-0 3-0 4-6-0

UIC vs. Murray State Home/Away Splits

Murray State UIC 4-3 Home Record 3-3 0-4 Away Record 2-2 2-4-0 Home ATS Record 2-3-0 1-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-0-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.7 67 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.8 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-2-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 0-3-0

