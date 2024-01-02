Vermilion County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Vermilion County, Illinois today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Vermilion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cardinal Newman at Danville High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Danville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakwood High School at Hoopeston Area High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Hoopeston, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schlarman Academy at Armstrong High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Armstrong, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milford High School at Salt Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Catlin, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.