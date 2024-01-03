Bradley vs. Valparaiso January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Bradley Braves (6-5, 0-2 MVC) play a fellow MVC squad, the Valparaiso Beacons (4-8, 0-2 MVC), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Athletics-Recreation Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Bradley vs. Valparaiso Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Bradley Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bradley Players to Watch
- Malevy Leons: 14.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Darius Hannah: 11.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Duke Deen: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Christian Davis: 8.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Connor Hickman: 13.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Valparaiso Players to Watch
- Isaiah Stafford: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jaxon Edwards: 8.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Cooper Schwieger: 10.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Darius DeAveiro: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ola Ajiboye: 5.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bradley vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison
|Valparaiso Rank
|Valparaiso AVG
|Bradley AVG
|Bradley Rank
|321st
|66.8
|Points Scored
|71.8
|255th
|162nd
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|71.1
|187th
|239th
|35.3
|Rebounds
|34.5
|266th
|136th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|271st
|264th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|7.9
|149th
|247th
|12.6
|Assists
|12.2
|277th
|113th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|12.6
|242nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.