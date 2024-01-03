Bulls vs. Knicks January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the New York Knicks (16-11) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (12-17) at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and MSG.
Bulls vs. Knicks Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC, MSG
Bulls Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Nikola Vucevic gives the Bulls 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He's making 45.1% of his shots from the field.
- The Bulls are getting 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Coby White this year.
- Patrick Williams gets the Bulls 9.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while delivering 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Andre Drummond is putting up 6.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He is sinking 51.5% of his shots from the field.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle averages 22.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field and 29.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made treys per contest.
- Jalen Brunson posts 25.3 points, 5.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.
- RJ Barrett puts up 18.5 points, 2.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.
- Immanuel Quickley averages 15.0 points, 2.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
- Josh Hart puts up 7.8 points, 5.9 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.9% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
Bulls vs. Knicks Stat Comparison
|Knicks
|Bulls
|114.7
|Points Avg.
|110.3
|111.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.1
|46.2%
|Field Goal %
|45.2%
|38.0%
|Three Point %
|37.4%
