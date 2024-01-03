The Chicago State Cougars (7-9) play the Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. This clash will start at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Oklahoma State Game Information

Chicago State Players to Watch

Wesley Cardet Jr.: 19.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jahsean Corbett: 13.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Brent Davis: 9.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Noble Crawford: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK DeShawn Jean-Charles: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Javon Small: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Eric Dailey Jr.: 9.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Quion Williams: 7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Garrison: 5.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

5.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Mike Marsh: 7.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Chicago State vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison

Oklahoma State Rank Oklahoma State AVG Chicago State AVG Chicago State Rank 190th 74.7 Points Scored 65.7 331st 82nd 66.8 Points Allowed 69.9 156th 159th 37.2 Rebounds 31.9 343rd 213th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 9.1 186th 32nd 9.7 3pt Made 5.7 320th 44th 16.7 Assists 10.3 343rd 232nd 12.5 Turnovers 14.0 323rd

