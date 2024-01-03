DePaul vs. Providence January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big East schedule includes the Providence Friars (6-5) versus the DePaul Blue Demons (7-5) at 11:00 AM ET.
DePaul vs. Providence Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
DePaul Players to Watch
- Anaya Peoples: 19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jorie Allen: 11.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Katlyn Gilbert: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kate Clarke: 13.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Providence Players to Watch
- Olivia Olsen: 15.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Brynn Farrell: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marta Morales: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Emily Archibald: 3.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kylee Sheppard: 7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
