Wednesday's game that pits the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-5, 0-0 A-10) versus the Saint Louis Billikens (7-6, 0-0 A-10) at Chaifetz Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-71 in favor of Loyola Chicago. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

The game has no line set.

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 72, Saint Louis 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Chicago (-0.8)

Loyola Chicago (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Saint Louis has a 7-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Loyola Chicago, who is 3-8-0 ATS. The Billikens are 5-5-0 and the Ramblers are 3-8-0 in terms of going over the point total. Over the last 10 contests, Saint Louis has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Loyola Chicago has gone 3-7 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Other A-10 Predictions

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights

The Ramblers' +98 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.2 points per game (199th in college basketball) while allowing 66.7 per outing (89th in college basketball).

The 37.2 rebounds per game Loyola Chicago accumulates rank 154th in the nation, 4.4 more than the 32.8 its opponents record.

Loyola Chicago connects on 1.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.7 (76th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3.

Loyola Chicago and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Ramblers commit 12.4 per game (237th in college basketball) and force 11.4 (244th in college basketball).

