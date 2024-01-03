Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 3
Wednesday's contest at Joseph J. Gentile Center has the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-6) squaring off against the Saint Louis Billikens (5-9) at 7:00 PM ET (on January 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 71-70 win for Loyola Chicago, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Ramblers enter this contest on the heels of an 84-72 loss to Saint Bonaventure on Saturday.
Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction
- Prediction: Loyola Chicago 71, Saint Louis 70
Loyola Chicago Schedule Analysis
- The Ramblers defeated the No. 194-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Northwestern Wildcats, 73-68, on November 29, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Ramblers are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.
Loyola Chicago 2023-24 Best Wins
- 73-68 on the road over Northwestern (No. 194) on November 29
- 60-47 at home over Milwaukee (No. 218) on December 9
- 58-44 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 290) on December 2
- 77-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 310) on December 18
- 67-62 on the road over Bradley (No. 313) on November 16
Loyola Chicago Leaders
- Sam Galanopoulos: 13.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.5 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43)
- Alyssa Fisher: 14.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (23-for-68)
- Sitori Tanin: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.2 FG%
- Emma Nolan: 6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Kika Hodge-Carr: 6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.9 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)
Loyola Chicago Performance Insights
- The Ramblers have a -26 scoring differential, falling short by 2.1 points per game. They're putting up 65.7 points per game to rank 193rd in college basketball and are allowing 67.8 per outing to rank 257th in college basketball.
- Offensively the Ramblers have been worse at home this season, scoring 60.2 points per game, compared to 71.2 per game away from home.
- In 2023-24, Loyola Chicago is giving up 60.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 75.3.
