Wednesday's contest at Joseph J. Gentile Center has the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-6) squaring off against the Saint Louis Billikens (5-9) at 7:00 PM ET (on January 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 71-70 win for Loyola Chicago, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Ramblers enter this contest on the heels of an 84-72 loss to Saint Bonaventure on Saturday.

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 71, Saint Louis 70

Other A-10 Predictions

Loyola Chicago Schedule Analysis

The Ramblers defeated the No. 194-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Northwestern Wildcats, 73-68, on November 29, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Ramblers are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.

Loyola Chicago 2023-24 Best Wins

73-68 on the road over Northwestern (No. 194) on November 29

60-47 at home over Milwaukee (No. 218) on December 9

58-44 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 290) on December 2

77-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 310) on December 18

67-62 on the road over Bradley (No. 313) on November 16

Loyola Chicago Leaders

Sam Galanopoulos: 13.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.5 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43)

13.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.5 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43) Alyssa Fisher: 14.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (23-for-68)

14.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (23-for-68) Sitori Tanin: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.2 FG%

10.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.2 FG% Emma Nolan: 6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Kika Hodge-Carr: 6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.9 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights

The Ramblers have a -26 scoring differential, falling short by 2.1 points per game. They're putting up 65.7 points per game to rank 193rd in college basketball and are allowing 67.8 per outing to rank 257th in college basketball.

Offensively the Ramblers have been worse at home this season, scoring 60.2 points per game, compared to 71.2 per game away from home.

In 2023-24, Loyola Chicago is giving up 60.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 75.3.

