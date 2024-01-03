Wednesday's contest at NIU Convocation Center has the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) squaring off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-7) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 73-62 victory, as our model heavily favors Northern Illinois.

The Huskies enter this matchup following a 98-32 victory over Concordia (IL) on Saturday.

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Illinois 73, Eastern Michigan 62

Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis

On December 10, the Huskies picked up their signature win of the season, a 75-66 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 181) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Huskies are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.

Northern Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

75-66 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 181) on December 10

67-62 over Indiana State (No. 259) on November 25

65-55 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 290) on December 18

72-55 over Radford (No. 298) on November 24

77-60 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 337) on November 21

Northern Illinois Leaders

Jayden Marable: 13.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.5 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

13.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.5 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Brooke Stonebraker: 10.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 46.7 FG%

10.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 46.7 FG% Tara Stauffacher: 8.2 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)

8.2 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49) Sidney McCrea: 9.5 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51)

9.5 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51) Kortney Drake: 7.0 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52)

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

The Huskies average 70.1 points per game (120th in college basketball) while allowing 66.4 per outing (236th in college basketball). They have a +41 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Huskies are averaging 78.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 63.4 points per contest.

Defensively, Northern Illinois has played better in home games this season, ceding 53.3 points per game, compared to 80.0 on the road.

