The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-10) face a fellow OVC squad, the UT Martin Skyhawks (3-8), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Skyhawk Arena. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET.

Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

Macy McGlone: 15.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK

15.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK Miah Monahan: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Ellie Buzzelle: 9.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Lalani Ellis: 8.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Charita Lewis: 9.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

UT Martin Players to Watch

Anaya Brown: 13 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

13 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.7 BLK Kenley McCarn: 15.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Lexi Rubel: 8.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Norah Clark: 9.3 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

