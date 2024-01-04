SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's OVC schedule includes the Little Rock Trojans (6-7, 0-0 OVC) meeting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-6, 0-0 OVC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other SIU-Edwardsville Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- Damarco Minor: 13 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shamar Wright: 15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ray'Sean Taylor: 13.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lamar Wright: 10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Terrance Thompson: 5.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Little Rock Players to Watch
- Jamir Chaplin: 15.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Deantoni Gordon: 13.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Bradley Douglas: 11.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Khalen Robinson: 17.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jaylen Crocker-Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison
|Little Rock Rank
|Little Rock AVG
|SIU-Edwardsville AVG
|SIU-Edwardsville Rank
|92nd
|78.8
|Points Scored
|72.2
|248th
|343rd
|80.2
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|143rd
|213th
|36
|Rebounds
|34.9
|247th
|80th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|152nd
|246th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.2
|208th
|172nd
|13.7
|Assists
|11.7
|297th
|125th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|9.3
|22nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.