Thursday's OVC schedule includes the Little Rock Trojans (6-7, 0-0 OVC) meeting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-6, 0-0 OVC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Game Information

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

Damarco Minor: 13 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

13 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Shamar Wright: 15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Ray'Sean Taylor: 13.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Lamar Wright: 10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Terrance Thompson: 5.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Little Rock Players to Watch

Jamir Chaplin: 15.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK Deantoni Gordon: 13.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Bradley Douglas: 11.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Khalen Robinson: 17.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

17.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Jaylen Crocker-Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison

Little Rock Rank Little Rock AVG SIU-Edwardsville AVG SIU-Edwardsville Rank 92nd 78.8 Points Scored 72.2 248th 343rd 80.2 Points Allowed 69.5 143rd 213th 36 Rebounds 34.9 247th 80th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 9.5 152nd 246th 6.8 3pt Made 7.2 208th 172nd 13.7 Assists 11.7 297th 125th 11.2 Turnovers 9.3 22nd

