The Southern Illinois Salukis (5-5) meet the UIC Flames (7-4) in a clash of MVC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Southern Illinois vs. UIC Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

Laniah Randle: 17.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK

17.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK Seairra Hughes: 11.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Quierra Love: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK Se'Quoia Allmond: 4.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

4.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Jaidynn Mason: 14.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

UIC Players to Watch

Keke Rimmer: 11.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaida McCloud: 7.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Danyel Middleton: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Makiyah Williams: 13 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Dais'Ja Trotter: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

