Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's OVC slate includes the Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) meeting the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-8, 0-0 OVC) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Western Illinois Players to Watch
- Drew Cisse: 9.2 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK
- James Dent Jr.: 14.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jesiah West: 8.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ryan Myers: 12.3 PTS, 2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Quinlan Bennett: 6.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch
- Rob Martin: 10.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Aquan Smart: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Adam Larson: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Braxton Stacker: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- TJ Biel: 7.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Stat Comparison
|Western Illinois Rank
|Western Illinois AVG
|Southeast Missouri State AVG
|Southeast Missouri State Rank
|253rd
|71.9
|Points Scored
|69.5
|290th
|92nd
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|275th
|3rd
|45
|Rebounds
|33.7
|296th
|22nd
|12.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|189th
|286th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7.2
|208th
|208th
|13.2
|Assists
|13.5
|184th
|249th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|13.2
|288th
