Thursday's OVC slate includes the Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) meeting the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-8, 0-0 OVC) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Information

Western Illinois Players to Watch

Drew Cisse: 9.2 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK

James Dent Jr.: 14.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jesiah West: 8.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Ryan Myers: 12.3 PTS, 2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Quinlan Bennett: 6.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch

Rob Martin: 10.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Aquan Smart: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Adam Larson: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Braxton Stacker: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

TJ Biel: 7.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Stat Comparison

Western Illinois Rank Western Illinois AVG Southeast Missouri State AVG Southeast Missouri State Rank 253rd 71.9 Points Scored 69.5 290th 92nd 67.1 Points Allowed 74.7 275th 3rd 45 Rebounds 33.7 296th 22nd 12.1 Off. Rebounds 9.1 189th 286th 6.3 3pt Made 7.2 208th 208th 13.2 Assists 13.5 184th 249th 12.6 Turnovers 13.2 288th

