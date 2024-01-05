The Chicago Bulls (15-21) go up against the Charlotte Hornets (8-24) on January 5, 2024. The matchup airs on BSSE and NBCS-CHI+.

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 49.7% the Hornets allow to opponents.

Chicago has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.7% from the field.

The Bulls are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 27th.

The Bulls score 11.3 fewer points per game (109.3) than the Hornets give up (120.6).

Chicago has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 120.6 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls average 109.7 points per game in home games, compared to 108.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.9 points per contest.

Chicago surrenders 108.5 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 116.6 on the road.

The Bulls are sinking 11.5 threes per game with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.3 fewer threes and 2.6% points worse than they're averaging away from home (11.8, 37%).

Bulls Injuries