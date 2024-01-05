How to Watch the Bulls vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (15-21) go up against the Charlotte Hornets (8-24) on January 5, 2024. The matchup airs on BSSE and NBCS-CHI+.
Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info
|Bulls vs Hornets Injury Report
|Bulls vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Bulls vs Hornets Prediction
|Bulls vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Bulls vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Bulls vs Hornets Player Props
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 49.7% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- Chicago has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.7% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 27th.
- The Bulls score 11.3 fewer points per game (109.3) than the Hornets give up (120.6).
- Chicago has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 120.6 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls average 109.7 points per game in home games, compared to 108.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.9 points per contest.
- Chicago surrenders 108.5 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 116.6 on the road.
- The Bulls are sinking 11.5 threes per game with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.3 fewer threes and 2.6% points worse than they're averaging away from home (11.8, 37%).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Alex Caruso
|Out
|Cervical
|Patrick Williams
|Out
|Ankle
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Torrey Craig
|Out
|Foot
