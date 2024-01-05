Illinois vs. Purdue January 5 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's Big Ten slate includes the Purdue Boilermakers (11-1, 1-1 Big Ten) playing the Illinois Fighting Illini (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Illinois vs. Purdue Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Illinois Players to Watch
- Terrence Shannon Jr.: 21.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Quincy Guerrier: 10.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marcus Domask: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Coleman Hawkins: 9.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ty Rodgers: 5.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Purdue Players to Watch
- Zach Edey: 24.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Braden Smith: 13.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lance Jones: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Fletcher Loyer: 11.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Trey Kaufman-Renn: 7.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Illinois vs. Purdue Stat Comparison
|Purdue Rank
|Purdue AVG
|Illinois AVG
|Illinois Rank
|11th
|87.3
|Points Scored
|81.0
|58th
|138th
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|65.0
|52nd
|38th
|40.9
|Rebounds
|45.4
|2nd
|94th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|11.1
|51st
|90th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|8.5
|90th
|11th
|18.9
|Assists
|12.5
|249th
|165th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|12.1
|209th
