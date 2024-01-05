Friday's Big Ten slate includes the Purdue Boilermakers (11-1, 1-1 Big Ten) playing the Illinois Fighting Illini (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Purdue Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Illinois Players to Watch

Terrence Shannon Jr.: 21.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

21.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK Quincy Guerrier: 10.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Marcus Domask: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Coleman Hawkins: 9.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Ty Rodgers: 5.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Purdue Players to Watch

Zach Edey: 24.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK

24.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK Braden Smith: 13.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Lance Jones: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Fletcher Loyer: 11.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Trey Kaufman-Renn: 7.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Illinois vs. Purdue Stat Comparison

Purdue Rank Purdue AVG Illinois AVG Illinois Rank 11th 87.3 Points Scored 81.0 58th 138th 69.3 Points Allowed 65.0 52nd 38th 40.9 Rebounds 45.4 2nd 94th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 11.1 51st 90th 8.5 3pt Made 8.5 90th 11th 18.9 Assists 12.5 249th 165th 11.6 Turnovers 12.1 209th

