Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Belmont Bruins (7-4) meeting the Bradley Braves (4-7) at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bradley vs. Belmont Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Bradley Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bradley Players to Watch

Alex Rouse: 10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Halli Poock: 10.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Isis Fitch: 6.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Regan Barkema: 8.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Ruba Abo Hashesh: 7.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Belmont Players to Watch

Tessa Miller: 14.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Tuti Jones: 11.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kendal Cheesman: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Kilyn McGuff: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Jailyn Banks: 12.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.