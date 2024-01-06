The Chicago State Cougars (0-20) play the Idaho Vandals (5-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Chicago State vs. Idaho Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Chicago State Players to Watch

Josie Hill: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.4 BLK Jacia Cunningham: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Tae'lor Willard: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Taylor Norris: 6.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Evangelina Parrish: 4.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Idaho Players to Watch

Kennedy Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Hope Butera: 8.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Sarah Schmitt: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Amalie Langer: 10.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Asha Phillips: 7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

