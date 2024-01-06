The DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East) face a fellow Big East squad, the Georgetown Hoyas (7-6, 0-2 Big East), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

DePaul vs. Georgetown Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other DePaul Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Players to Watch

Chico Carter Jr.: 14.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jeremiah Oden: 13.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Elijah Fisher: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Da'Sean Nelson: 9.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK K.T. Raimey: 7.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgetown Players to Watch

Dontrez Styles: 15.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Supreme Cook: 10.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Jayden Epps: 17.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jay Heath: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Rowan Brumbaugh: 8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison

Georgetown Rank Georgetown AVG DePaul AVG DePaul Rank 220th 73.7 Points Scored 68.5 303rd 215th 72.3 Points Allowed 76.3 298th 140th 37.5 Rebounds 31.7 346th 82nd 10.5 Off. Rebounds 5.5 358th 89th 8.5 3pt Made 7.1 222nd 180th 13.5 Assists 14.2 140th 295th 13.3 Turnovers 13.8 319th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.