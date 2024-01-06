The DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East) face a fellow Big East squad, the Georgetown Hoyas (7-6, 0-2 Big East), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

DePaul vs. Georgetown Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other DePaul Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Players to Watch

  • Chico Carter Jr.: 14.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jeremiah Oden: 13.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Elijah Fisher: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Da'Sean Nelson: 9.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • K.T. Raimey: 7.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Dontrez Styles: 15.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Supreme Cook: 10.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jayden Epps: 17.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jay Heath: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Rowan Brumbaugh: 8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison

Georgetown Rank Georgetown AVG DePaul AVG DePaul Rank
220th 73.7 Points Scored 68.5 303rd
215th 72.3 Points Allowed 76.3 298th
140th 37.5 Rebounds 31.7 346th
82nd 10.5 Off. Rebounds 5.5 358th
89th 8.5 3pt Made 7.1 222nd
180th 13.5 Assists 14.2 140th
295th 13.3 Turnovers 13.8 319th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.