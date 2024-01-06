DePaul vs. Georgetown January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East) face a fellow Big East squad, the Georgetown Hoyas (7-6, 0-2 Big East), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via Fox Sports 1.
DePaul vs. Georgetown Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
DePaul Players to Watch
- Chico Carter Jr.: 14.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jeremiah Oden: 13.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elijah Fisher: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Da'Sean Nelson: 9.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- K.T. Raimey: 7.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Dontrez Styles: 15.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Supreme Cook: 10.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jayden Epps: 17.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jay Heath: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rowan Brumbaugh: 8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
DePaul vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison
|Georgetown Rank
|Georgetown AVG
|DePaul AVG
|DePaul Rank
|220th
|73.7
|Points Scored
|68.5
|303rd
|215th
|72.3
|Points Allowed
|76.3
|298th
|140th
|37.5
|Rebounds
|31.7
|346th
|82nd
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|5.5
|358th
|89th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|7.1
|222nd
|180th
|13.5
|Assists
|14.2
|140th
|295th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|13.8
|319th
